Man with replica BB gun fatally shot by Arlington police

Police in Arlington say a man who pointed a replica BB gun at officers has been shot and killed.

Officials say 31-year-old Nicholas Walker was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Saturday at his home in Arlington.

Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook says officers responded to reports that a man was assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. The victim sustained injuries to his head and arms. Police say they identified Walker as a suspect but that he refused to surrender to officers.

Walker finally walked onto his front porch about 8 p.m. and produced what officers say appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. Three officers opened fire when Walker pointed the object at them and he died at the scene.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave.