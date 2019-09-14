Mississippi city to soon get new water supply

Customers in a northeast Mississippi city could be drinking water from the Tombigbee River by the middle of November.

Saltillo (SAL'-tihl-oh) Mayor Rex Smith tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal construction could begin later this month.

After complaints about dirty and sometimes smelly well water, alderman voted in 2018 to begin buying surface water from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District.

Smith says costs to connect the city system to the new supply have risen above $250,000.

Alderman approved rate increases in August to pay for the work, following a management review by the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The average customer is now supposed to pay $32 a month.

The Public Service Commission must approve those rates for customers living more than 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) outside city limits.