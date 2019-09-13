Baltimore City Council president announces bid for mayor

The president of the Baltimore City Council has announced that he will run to be the city's mayor.

News outlets report 35-year-old Brandon Scott officially revealed his plans Friday. Scott became the youngest elected member of the City Council in 2011. He was elected council president in May when former council president Bernard "Jack" Young took over as mayor for Catherine Pugh , who resigned.

Scott says he wants to tackle gun violence and bring transformational change to the city. The Democrat is likely to be among the youngest running for mayor in Baltimore in 2020.

Scott ran alongside Jim Shea in Maryland's last gubernatorial election. The pair and several other candidates lost the nomination to former national NAACP leader Ben Jealous.