Sanders campaigns in northern Nevada on heels of debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden, right, listens Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. AP Photo

Bernie Sanders is campaigning in northern Nevada on the heels of a spirited presidential debate that saw the Vermont senator and his liberal rival Elizabeth Warren clash with Democratic front-runner Joe Biden over health care.

Sanders planned a town hall meeting in Carson City Friday afternoon followed by a rally at the University of Nevada, Reno. He lost Nevada's 2016 caucuses to Hillary Clinton but has maintained fierce support in the early caucus state.

Sanders supports a single-payer, universal health insurance plan. He insisted during a debate in Houston Thursday night that the former vice president bears responsibility for millions of Americans going bankrupt under the "Obamacare" health care system.

Biden argued Sanders underestimates the cost of "Medicare for All," which would effectively eliminate the existing private insurance market.

Sanders takes his campaign to Las Vegas on Saturday.