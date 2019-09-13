Jasper County sheriff’s deputy shot, man found dead

Jasper County authorities say a deputy was shot and a man was later found dead after a shooting east of Joplin.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser says the deputy is in stable condition after being shot in the leg Thursday. No names have been released.

The Joplin Globe reports two sheriff's deputies were sent to a property to investigate a stolen vehicle. He says when the officers tried to make contact with the residents, a man emerged from the back of the property and fired at the deputies.

A drone later located the man on the property and officers confirmed he was deceased.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kaiser said it wasn't clear if the man died from a self-inflicted wound or was shot by the deputy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.