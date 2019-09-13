Vermont refiles murder charge after governor requests review

Vermont's attorney general has refiled a first-degree murder charge against a man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver who was deemed by experts to be insane.

Aita Gurung pleaded not guilty Friday and was ordered held without bail. He's expected to undergo a mental health evaluation at the state psychiatric hospital.

Gurung was initially charged with killing his wife and attempting to kill his grandmother in 2017, but Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George recently dropped the charges against him, and two other violent crime suspects, saying evidence showed the defendants were legally insane.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan reviewed the cases after Gov. Phil Scott questioned George's actions. Donovan said he refiled the charges because of what he saw as erosion of trust in the public safety system.

Gurung's lawyer said she perceives the move as political.