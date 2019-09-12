Washington city passes overnight homeless parking ordinance

A city in Washington state has passed an ordinance allowing overnight parking by homeless people on the properties of religious organizations.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported Thursday that the Mount Vernon City Council passed the ordinance allowing up to 12 people in five cars at each property.

Parking will be permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The ordinance passed Wednesday following a second public comment session in the city 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Speakers included residents concerned about neighborhood safety and others who advocated for safe nighttime options for homeless people.

An official says no religious organizations have expressed interest in participating.

The emergency ordinance is effective immediately.

The council is required to hold another hearing within 60 days before establishing a permanent ordinance.