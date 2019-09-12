NC officer won’t face charges in fatal suspect shooting

A North Carolina district attorney has announced that a police officer accused of shooting and killing a suspect said to be wielding a knife won't face criminal charges.

WRAL says a Wednesday report by Wake County District attorney Lorrin Freeman concluded that Raleigh officer W.B. Edwards feared for his life when 30-year-old Soheil Antonio Mojarrad ignored commands to drop a knife and approached Edwards with it.

Raleigh police have said Edwards was responding to a possible theft in April when he shot and killed Mojarrad. July autopsy results showed Mojarrad was shot eight times.

The shooting drew scrutiny after it was revealed Edwards' body-worn camera wasn't activated and his vehicle camera was pointed away.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mojarrad's parents say their son was mentally ill and have questioned if the shooting was justified.