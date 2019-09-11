AG urges Vermonters to speak out on food stamp proposal

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and advocates are asking residents to speak out against the Trump administration's proposed changes to the federal food stamp program that they say will affect more than 5,000 households in Vermont, including over 4,000 children.

They said Wednesday the proposed changes to the eligibility for benefits would cost Vermont families about $7.5 million in food benefits. They also say the changes to Vermont's program — 3SquaresVT — would also affect the eligibility of children to get free and reduced meals at schools.

Nationally, about 3.1 million people would lose food stamp benefits under the proposal. The USDA said it would close "a loophole" enabling people to be eligible automatically.

Donovan's asking Vermonters to send comments against the proposal by Sept. 23 on Hunger Free Vermont's website.