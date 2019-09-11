Asheville police chief resigns, citing personal reasons

A North Carolina police chief has resigned after two months on the job, citing family problems.

The city of Asheville announced on Wednesday that Police Chief Chris Bailey will leave his position on Sept. 27.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Bailey said he was resigning to deal with family problems that resulted from being apart from his wife and children, who had intended to join him in Asheville, but are still in Indianapolis, where he was deputy police chief before taking the job in Asheville.

Bailey took over as chief on July 29, replacing Tammy Hooper, who resigned following turmoil over the police beating of a black pedestrian and news that she ordered an intelligence operation to monitor local civil rights groups.

Bailey is the city's fifth police chief since 2003.