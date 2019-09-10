Officers named in East Harford police shooting

Authorities released the names Tuesday of two Connecticut police officers involved in the shooting death of a high school psychologist while responding to a domestic violence call.

Windham State's Attorney Anne Mahoney said East Hartford Police officers Andre Lyew and Daniel Zaleski were involved in last Thursday's death of 43-year-old John Carras.

Police say the officers responded to a domestic violence dispute and found Carras attacking a woman as they arrived on the scene.

Carras, a psychologist at Berlin High School, struggled with the officers before being shot by one. Both officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital while the woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Connecticut State Police's Eastern District Major Crimes Squad and the state's attorney office are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for Mahoney, said the purpose of the investigation is to see if the use of deadly force was necessary or appropriate and is required by law.

Both officers are on administrative leave, the department said.

"Thanks to the heroic actions of our Officers, at least one and possible more lives were saved last night. It's a horrible situation for all involved," East Hartford Police Union President Frank Iacono wrote on the union's blog.

Nicole Carras, John Carras' sister, said her brother was the "light in my life" and that the officers had taken someone who "will never be replaced."

Lyew has been an East Hartford officer since December 2018. He was previously a New Haven officer. Zaleski has been an East Hartford officer since December 2003.

East Hartford Police Lt. Josh Litwin said there has been no previous disciplinary action for either officer during their tenure as officers for East Hartford. Calls to the New Haven Police Department were not immediately returned.

Chris Ehrmann is a corps member for Report for America, a nonprofit organization that supports local news coverage in a partnership with The Associated Press for Connecticut. The AP is solely responsible for all content.