NC government reports third death related to Dorian

North Carolina government is reporting another storm-related death related to Hurricane Dorian — bringing the number to three.

In a report relayed through Gov. Roy Cooper, the State Medical Examiner's Office said that an unidentified 54-year-old man died Saturday from injuries sustained in a chain saw accident as he tried to remove a tree in New Hanover County.

Other deaths included a Pamlico County man who collapsed Friday and a Columbus County man who fell from a ladder while preparing for the storm a week ago.

The recovery from Dorian continued Monday, with an ongoing focus upon Ocracoke Island. There were roughly 2,500 power outages late Monday at the coast. Cooper participated in a storm briefing with President Trump as he visited eastern North Carolina on Monday.