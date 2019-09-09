All 8 Mississippi GOP statewide nominees campaign together

Second-term Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is predicting Republicans will win all eight statewide offices in November.

Reeves is the party's nominee for governor, and he faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates.

Hood is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Mississippi.

All eight Republican nominees appeared Monday at a campaign event at a restaurant in the Jackson suburb of Madison. Gov. Phil Bryant called it the "Republican team."

Mississippi governors are limited to two terms, so Bryant could not run again.

Bryant says he will ask President Donald Trump to travel to Mississippi to campaign for Republicans. Trump made multiple appearances in the state last year to campaign for Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are electing governors this year.