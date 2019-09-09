Agency recommends firing of Chicago officer who shot friend

A Chicago police oversight agency has recommended the firing of an officer who shot his friend and lied about it.

In a report completed this summer, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability determined that Officer Patrick J. Kelly shot Michael LaPorta in the head in 2010 after a night of heavy drinking.

Kelly told investigators that LaPorta shot himself in a suicide attempt.

According to COPA's report obtained by the Chicago Tribune , the physical evidence contradicts Kelly's version of events.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooting left LaPorta unable to walk, read or live independently.

Kelly's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment Sunday.

LaPorta testified during a civil trial that Kelly shot him after a quarrel.

Kelly hasn't been criminally charged. He was stripped of his police powers, but remains employed by the department.