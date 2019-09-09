Secretary of state reports voter affidavit statistics

The names of about 200 voters have been referred to the New Hampshire attorney general's office for investigation after they either cast ballots or registered without providing photo identification in 2018.

The secretary of state's latest report to the Legislature says election officials recorded 983 individuals who did not present valid photo identification when voting in 2018 and instead signed challenged voter affidavits. After sending follow-up postcards and consulting with local officials, the secretary of state referred 76 names to the attorney general.

Another 533 people registered to vote without verifying their identities with approved photos. From that group, 137 names were forwarded to the attorney general's office.

The report comes as several recent election law changes remain tied up in court.