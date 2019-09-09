County commissioner weighing run for Bishop’s US House seat

A Box Elder County commissioner is considering a run to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Stan Summers says a number of people are asking him to run for the seat. He is a Republican from the small northern Utah community of Bothwell now serving in his second county term.

Summers didn't immediately say when he might decide. He has been vocal on health care issues including the legalization of marijuana, in part inspired by a son suffering from a debilitating disease.

Two other Republicans have already launched bids in the heavily GOP northern Utah district: Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt and Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon.

Bishop has served nine terms in the U.S. House decided not to seek re-election next year.