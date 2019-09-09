Pennsylvania to let voters apply online for absentee ballots

Pennsylvanians who won't be able to vote in person this fall will be able to apply online for absentee ballots for the first time.

The Wolf administration said Monday voters can use the new site next week, for absentee ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

Applicants will need a PennDOT driver license or ID number, although that is expected to change next year. It will also be expanded in 2020 to military and oversees voters.

The online option will add convenience to an existing system that requires applicants to fill out paper forms and deliver them by hand or mail to county elections offices.

Critics have argued changes to Pennsylvania's comparatively strict absentee voting rules would make voting easier and more widespread.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Sept. 16.