Missing Mississippi man found dead under Oxford bridge
Law enforcement officers have found the body of a Mississippi man who was reported missing last month.
News outlets report that the Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department found Myers' body Saturday under a bridge at the Yocona River.
He was later identified as Myers by his family.
The 73-year-old Myers was reported missing Aug. 26. His family said he had no means of transportation and no known medical issues.
The state medical examiner's office planned to do an autopsy.
