Early voting hours added in some counties affected by Dorian

Early in-person voting for a North Carolina special congressional election next week has been extended for residents of six counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Saturday that early voting, including same-day registration, will be available Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the county board of elections offices in Camden, Currituck, Dare, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Tyrrell counties.

Early voting began Aug. 21 for the 3rd District election, as well as in the closely watched 9th District. Election day for both is Tuesday.

The other 11 counties in the 3rd District were holding extra early voting hours Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Voters in the 3rd District are deciding between Democrat Allen Thomas, Republican Greg Murphy and two other candidates to fill the vacancy caused by the February death of GOP Rep. Walter Jones Jr.