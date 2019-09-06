Cory Booker coming to Maine for campaign fundraiser

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen Cory Booker is planning to make a stop in Maine.

The New Jersey senator is part of a crowded field vying for the Democratic nod to take on Republican President Donald Trump. Booker's scheduled to appear at Halo at the Point at Thompson's Point in Portland at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is a cocktail fundraiser and it requires a ticket to attend.

Booker's the fourth Democratic hopeful to make a stop in Maine during the current presidential election cycle. He was preceded by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and author Marianne Williamson.