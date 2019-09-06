Former Stenger chief of staff sentenced to 15 months

The top aide to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for helping Stenger carry out his pay-for-play scheme.

A judge on Friday sentenced Bill Miller, Stenger's chief of staff. Miller pleaded guilty in May to theft of honest services through bribery and wire fraud.

Stenger, a Democrat, was sentenced last month to nearly four years in prison and fined $250,000. He pleaded guilty in May to corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

The county's former economic development agency chief, Sheila Sweeney , was sentenced to probation and fined $20,000 for her role in the scheme.

Businessman John Rallo faces sentencing Oct. 15 for bribery.

Miller must serve three years of probation after his sentence.