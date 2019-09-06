San Francisco could charge to drive its famed crooked street

Thousands of tourists could soon have to make a reservation and pay a fee to drive down the world-famous Lombard Street in San Francisco.

California lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would give San Francisco the authority to establish a toll and reservation system for the crooked street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has suggested a $5 per car on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays.

Residents say the scenic thoroughfare has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a residential road. They have been calling for years for officials to address the traffic jams, trash and trespassing by visitors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people per day visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer months, creating lines of waiting cars that stretch for blocks.