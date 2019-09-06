LePage to serve as Trump campaign’s honorary chair in Maine

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign says former Gov. Paul LePage will serve as his campaign honorary chairman in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald also reports that Joe Turcotte, the Republican National Committee's director for Maine, will serve as the campaign's state director.

LePage, a Republican, had campaigned with Trump, who visited the state five times when he ran in 2016. LePage also took trips to Washington, D.C., to visit Trump administration officials.

He was in office from 2011-2019. He hinted in an interview with Skowhegan-based WSKW radio Thursday that he's contemplating another run for governor in 2022.