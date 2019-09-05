Kennedy Plaza to be redesigned with underground bus tunnel

Rhode Island officials say they will unveil plans to redesign a major plaza in downtown Providence.

State officials will present their proposal to revamp Kennedy Plaza to the Providence Foundation's board of directors Thursday.

The redesign will involve adding an underground bus tunnel to reroute how buses move through downtown.

The Boston Globe reports it is unclear how much the project would cost or when it would be completed.

The state plans to use most of a $35 million infrastructure bond, as well as a portion of the $25 million in federal funding that was secured for the Providence train station renovation.

Jennifer Bogdan, a spokeswoman for Gov. Gina Raimondo, says the state will formally request developers to submit proposals on the redesign this fall.