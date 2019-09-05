Commission withdraws gov’s conflict-of-interest opinion

The Vermont State Ethics Commission has withdrawn an advisory opinion that found that Republican Gov. Phil Scott had a conflict of interest with a construction business he once co-owned.

The commission on Wednesday approved the executive director's recommendation to withdraw the Oct. 1, 2018, opinion, saying on its website that the process used then was incorrect. It did not elaborate. An email and a phone message seeking comment were left with the commission on Thursday. VTDigger first reported the decision.

The commission found last year that Scott's ties to DuBois Construction were a "conflict of interest" because the firm was continuing to do business with the state.

Scott sold his 50% stake in DuBois Construction for $2.5 million shortly after he was elected governor in late 2016, Vermont Public Radio reported but financed the loan that the new owners needed to buy him out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An email was sent to the governor's spokeswoman on Thursday.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group filed the complaint that led to the commission's advisory opinion. Paul Burns, the group's executive director, told VPR at the time that he had no reason to believe that Scott used his position as governor to enrich DuBois.

On Thursday, Burns said the governor's conflict of interest remains today.

"This extraordinary move by the Commission to scrub the record of an opinion that has clear merit is a gross violation of the public trust," he said in an emailed statement.

Scott's spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said at the time that Scott's willingness to personally finance the loan was the only way to transfer ownership "without forcing the company to shutter its doors or lay off employees."

She had said Scott was "not involved in the business in any way."