3 Illinois men charged after pursuit involving 10 agencies

Police say three Illinois men have been charged with resisting arrest following a pursuit involving 10 law enforcement agencies and shots fired by officers.

Valparaiso police say the three Dolton, Illinois, men — 22-year-old Kobe Watson, 19-year-old Chaz Murray and 19-year-old Armari Lomax — were arrested Wednesday afternoon following the chase that began in Valparaiso with a report of vehicle break-ins and ended on the Indiana Toll Road. Lomax also is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. All three are jailed in Porter County. Online court records don't list attorneys for them.

State police say three officers shot at one man who wasn't identified and who stole a truck on the Toll Road and drove it toward them. He was captured while fleeing on foot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.