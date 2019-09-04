Appeals court Oks visits to verify sex offenders’ addresses

A federal appeals court says a Long Island county that includes the Hamptons is within its rights to visit the homes of sex offenders to verify addresses.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday, finding Suffolk County did not violate the rights of a registered sex offender who was visited twice.

The anonymous offender sued in 2015, alleging that the visits carried out by a private nonprofit organization Parents for Megan's Law constituted unreasonable seizures under the Fourth Amendment.

The ruling upheld a lower-court judge who said the visits were reasonable because their primary purpose was to verify a registered sex offender's address.

Erin Beth Harrist, senior staff attorney at the New York Civil Liberties Union, said the ruling did nothing to further safety.