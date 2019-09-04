Ricketts issues disaster declaration for summer flooding

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a disaster declaration to help communities struck by flooding since July 15.

The declaration announced Wednesday frees up state resources to help local cities and counties with their recovery efforts.

Rickets signed the latest declaration last week to provide emergency assistance for all of the affected communities. He issued an earlier declaration in March.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is working with other agencies to help with the recovery and following up with local emergency managers to assess the damage.

Bryan Tuma, the agency's assistant director, says many parts of Nebraska are still affected by the summer floods.

Ricketts recently toured flood-damaged areas in Gibbon, Kearney and Sargent.