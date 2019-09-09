Craighead County Adult Drug Court teaching accountability

Amber McGinnis spent about half of her life addicted to methamphetamine.

She used the drug. She sold it. She said she was basically homeless and had no job.

"Most of my family had pretty much given up," said McGinnis, 42, of Jonesboro. She's been clean since Aug. 5, 2016, nine months before she entered Craighead County Adult Drug Court in May 2017.

She said Craighead County Adult Drug Court helped her learn the accountability and the responsibility she needed in order to take control of her life, which also included taking care of her then 15-year-old daughter, Haley.

"For 22 years, I put myself first by doing drugs and not maintaining stuff," McGinnis told the Jonesboro Sun. "It was an adjustment in how to put other people and their priorities first."

She said she had to be willing to have an open mind and to be honest for her rehabilitation to work. Recovery was about learning mind over matter. She started isolating herself from past vices.

"I completely cut myself off from everybody I knew," McGinnis said. "It was how I had to do it. You can't keep your old friends, or keep going to the (same) old places. I cut myself off, and I started going to church a lot more."

McGinnis said handling her feelings and emotions was tough. She didn't know how to handle grief, so she used meth as a crutch.

"Typically that's how we become addicts," McGinnis said. "We don't know how to deal with our feelings and what happened in childhood. My father died when I was 18. I didn't know how to deal with that, so I spun out of control.

"Then it becomes fun," McGinnis said about using the drug. "And then it becomes a business. I sold drugs. It's how us addicts get out of control."

She tried to enroll in drug court twice. The second time was the charm for McGinnis. Charlene Henry, 2nd Judicial District deputy prosecuting attorney, though reluctant, allowed her to enroll in May 2017.

"She saw I was trying to get clean," McGinnis said. "She saw I really wanted to change my life."

Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Melissa Richardson, who has presided over the court since January 2015, said the intense program for nonviolent drug offenders runs at least 18 months long.

"It takes as long as it takes," Richardson said.

McGinnis graduated from the program Aug. 6 — two years and three months from when she started in May 2017. She hit three years of sobriety Aug. 5.

Richardson said the program consists of five phases in order to graduate, which includes random drug screenings. The screenings get less frequent as the individual moves through the phases.

"In the early phases, the staff tests multiple times per week," she said.

Richardson said the participants appear before her weekly or bi-weekly in drug court, but as they advance, the meetings with her are less frequent.

She said they are required to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings and individual and group counseling sessions for substance abuse.

The participants are required to maintain employment, stable housing and follow all terms and conditions of what the drug court establishes.

Richardson said those without a GED or a high school diploma are required to work on their GEDs, and that participants have earned their GEDs while in the program.

She said those who fail a drug test, fail to come to court or fail to attend the counseling sessions get sanctioned, so they understand there is an immediate consequence.

Richardson has put people in jail and also sentenced them to community service. She said there is no three-strikes rule on sanctions versus being sentenced to jail or community service.

The number of drug court participants fluctuates greatly from year to year, Richardson said. Thirteen people pleaded into the program in 2019 and 19 graduated from it.

She said as of late August, fewer than 10 have been sentenced or dismissed in 2019 from the program for noncompliance. She said fewer than 10 because the number is fluid. There are currently more than 30 active participants in the program throughout Craighead County.

While the program costs nothing for the county, it is not free for the participants.

Richardson said participants pay a one-time fee of $300 to Arkansas Community Corrections and a one-time $150 fee for the program that's utilized by the drug court. They also pay $35 per month for a probation supervision fee. She said running the court is just part of her regular docket. The drug court staff, who are not her employees, consists of two probation officers who are assigned to drug court and other programs, substance abuse counselors and an administrative assistant.

McGinnis said it wasn't easy handling the requirements of the program.

"You have to be accountable for your actions and whereabouts because the program makes you check in," she said. "You have drug tests every day."

McGinnis said she had a job when she started the program, but it's usually something an addict doesn't have.

"There's a certain amount of suffering you have to do," she said. "It's hard to maintain work and still make sure you make it to classes."

McGinnis said there are a lot of employers who are willing to help if they are aware of the individual's situation.

Sobriety has turned her life around. She's reunited with her eldest daughter, MacKenzee, who is 20.

McGinnis also got married on Sept. 8, 2018, to her husband Shane.

Her daughter, Haley, now a freshman at Williams Baptist College, was supportive of her mother's goal to get clean.

"(Haley) was the foundation when I didn't have anybody else," McGinnis said. "She continued to support me and give me pep talks."

McGinnis said her graduation from the program was an emotional time.

"I was really grateful for the chance to prove I wasn't just a lost cause," she said.

___

Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, http://www.jonesborosun.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Jonesboro Sun.