Ennett wins runoff election for seat in Arkansas Legislature

A community activist from Little Rock has won a seat in the Arkansas Legislature after a special runoff election Tuesday.

Denise Ennett defeated Darrell Stephens in Tuesday's contest for the District 36 seat. Complete but unofficial results show that Ennett captured almost 58% of the vote.

Both are Democrats. No Republicans or independent candidates ran for the seat, which was vacated when former state Rep. Charles Blake resigned to take a job with Little Rock's mayor.

Blake was the top Democrat in the majority-Republican House. He left office in May to become Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott's chief of staff.