Former Republican US Rep. Reichert not running for governor

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert says he's not running for governor of Washington state.

His announcement Tuesday comes just days after the state party officials said he was considering a 2020 run against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, KCPQ-TV reports. Inslee recently dropped his presidential bid and announced he was running for a third term.

In a written statement, Reichert said that while he was honored to have been asked to consider a run, after "much thoughtful prayer and discussion with family and friends" he decided against it. He says he will continue working at Tacoma-based Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs.

A few Republicans have already announced plans to run for governor, including state Sen. Phil Fortunato, Anton Sakharov, and Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, in eastern Washington.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Republican has not occupied the governor's office in more than three decades.