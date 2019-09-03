National Politics

St. Louis County prosecutor seeks patience in shooting probe

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is asking for patience during the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting near a large shopping mall.

A Richmond Heights, Missouri, police officer on Saturday killed 23-year-old Terry Tillman. The officer saw Tillman, who was black, inside the St. Louis Galleria carrying a gun. Concealed carry is legal in Missouri, but the mall prohibits weapons.

Authorities say the officer confronted Tillman, who ran outside. The officer chased him to a parking garage, where the shooting occurred.

St. Louis County police say a weapon was recovered but released few other details.

Prosecutor Wesley Bell says in a statement Tuesday that a "thorough and detailed" investigation is occurring.

Two people were arrested Monday for blocking a street during a protest over the shooting.

  Comments  