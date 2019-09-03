Passenger found dead after 20-mile wrong-way journey

Authorities say a wrong-way driver told law enforcement that a man found dead along a Missouri highway had jumped out of his pickup truck.

Forty-one-year-old Myron Lee Tillman, of Lilbourn, is jailed on $10,000 bond on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and another misdemeanor. He hasn't been charged in the death of 42-year-old Claude Nix, of Jackson, Tennessee, whose body was found Thursday morning in Scott County alongside Interstate 55.

Charging documents say Tillman drove the wrong way on the highway for more than 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) before a crash disabled his truck. He was arrested Friday in neighboring Cape Girardeau County.

KAIT-TV reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says the preliminary autopsy shows that Nix had injuries consistent with Tillman's description that his passenger jumped. No attorney is listed for Tillman in online court records.