Report examines ways to adopt audit system in Rhode Island

A new report recommends how to adopt a system for auditing election results required in Rhode Island.

Common Cause, Verified Voting and The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law released the report Tuesday. They helped the state design and test the risk-limiting audit system this year.

There are three ways to do the postelection audit. The report recommends a ballot-level comparison because of its efficiency, transparency and relatively predictable cost.

Beginning in 2020, Rhode Island will require the postelection audits of paper ballots to ensure voting machines haven't been hacked and elections yielded the correct outcome.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This routine, rigorous audit is currently standard only in Colorado and Rhode Island.

The report aims to help Rhode Island elections officials decide which audit type to implement, and help states considering risk-limiting audits.