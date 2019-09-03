City commissioner sentenced in theft of campaign signs

An elected official in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to community service after a school board candidate's campaign signs were removed from yards.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Bloomfield Hills City Commissioner Stuart Sherr also was ordered Friday to pay $1,125 in fines and court costs.

Sherr was accused of illegally removing the yard signs of Anjali Prasad, a former federal prosecutor who lost her local school board bid last fall.

Prasad said she lost about 90 signs before she went to police with home video of a theft. Sherr has said the signs were too close to curbs and a threat to public safety.

Bloomfield Hills City Manager David Hendrickson says he expects Sherr to step down from the commission after this fall's election.