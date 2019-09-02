Governor: Evacuation going well as Dorian threatens SC

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says evacuations of his state's coast are going well as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

The evacuation order for 820,000 people living along the entire South Carolina coast went into effect at noon Monday.

McMaster said transportation officials reversed all lanes of Interstate 26 about four hours earlier than planned Monday after noticing traffic jams from evacuees and vacationers heading home on Labor Day.

Officials were encouraging people to leave before tropical storm force winds arrive on Hilton Head Island sometime Wednesday and move up the coast for 24 hours.

McMaster ordered coastal schools and government offices closed Tuesday, but said he would wait and see how many schools might be needed for shelters before talking to districts about cancelling classes in inland areas later this week.