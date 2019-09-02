Troopers: 2 killed in crash after leaving Windsor Fair

Maine State Police say two people were killed when a pickup truck went out of control and overturned after leaving the Windsor Fair.

Troopers identified the victims as the driver, 35-year-old Seth Labreck, of South China, and his passenger, 38-year-old Jennifer Hood, of Winslow.

They say Labreck's pickup went off Route 32 on a curve, slammed into a utility pole, overturned and came to a rest upside down. It happened at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say both Labreck and his passenger died at the scene. Investigators said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.