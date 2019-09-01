NC voters encouraged to cast early ballots as Dorian looms

North Carolina election officials are encouraging voters to cast ballots during an early-voting period to avoid possible disruptions from Hurricane Dorian.

The state Board of Elections says the early voting period for the Sept. 10 elections ends on Friday.

Races on the ballot include elections for the 3rd and 9th congressional districts. The 3rd congressional district includes most of North Carolina's eastern coast.

Most early voting locations are closed for Labor Day, but they are scheduled to remain open Tuesday through Friday.

The state's emergency management director, Michael Sprayberry, said during a news conference Sunday that North Carolina could begin feeling Dorian's effects as soon as Wednesday night. Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is likely to see heavy rains, winds and flooding from Dorian even if the storm weakens.