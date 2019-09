The Metropolitan Police Department says two of its detectives are hospitalized with minor injuries after two-car crash near downtown Las Vegas.

They say the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the detectives were in the same car.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

Police say they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.