New Mexico ruling abolishes privilege on spousal testimony

The New Mexico Supreme Court is abolishing a legal privilege that bars use of testimony by a defendant's spouse.

The Santa Fe-based court's ruling says the spousal communication privilege "has outlived its useful life" and is based in misogyny.

The ruling Friday bars future use of the privilege in the state court system.

The court took the action in a ruling that upholds David Gutierrez's murder conviction in a 2002 killing in Clovis. He had made incriminating statements to both a wife he later divorced and to his second wife.

Gutierrez's defense unsuccessfully objected to a trial judge's decisions to allow both women to testify about the incriminating statements.