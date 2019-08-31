Man gets nearly 4 years for embezzling union funds

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for embezzling union funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced 66-year-old Danny Woodcock, of Caledonia, on Thursday to serve 46 months in prison and ordered him to pay $519,963 in restitution to the Communication Workers of America Local 83770.

Woodcock served as president of the union for about 15 years until his removal in October 2016. Prosecutors say Woodcock used his position to embezzle and convert to his own use funds of the local, often transferring or depositing union funds directly into his personal bank account.

U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar, in a statement, described the case as a "sad example of honest workers being defrauded by someone whom they trusted."