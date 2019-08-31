Newly built Hawaii courthouse to begin official operations

Hawaii court officials have announced plans to converge operations in a newly built courthouse expected to open next week.

West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that the new Keahuolu Courthouse is expected to open Sept. 3 for its first day of official court operations on the Big Island.

Officials say the $95.8 million courthouse will bring together all Family, Circuit and District courts cases that were operating out of three sites in north and south Kona.

Officials say the three-story 140,000-square-foot (13,000-square-meter) judiciary complex is expected to have five courtrooms, a law library, traffic violations bureau, a grand jury room, a jury deliberations room, and more.

Judges say attorneys and their clients have been informed of the move and that their cases would be heard at the new location.