South Dakota Democrats closing 2 offices, citing costs

The South Dakota Democratic Party is closing its Sioux Falls headquarters and Rapid City field office within the next month, citing financial costs.

Party chair Paula Hawks announced the closings in an email to state party officials Thursday.

Hawks said office rent was the biggest expense and that the closures would be temporary.

Minnehaha County Democratic Party chair Nikki Gronli says the move is best for the party's future.

KELO-AM reports state Democratic Party officials say their executive director and West River field organizer will work remotely for now.

South Dakota Democrats also canceled a fundraiser in Rapid City scheduled for late September.