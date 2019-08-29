US rejects Idaho Medicaid expansion waiver request

Federal officials have rejected one of Idaho's requests for a waiver for Medicaid expansion.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday in a letter to Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said the state's application didn't provide enough information for the department to evaluate the waiver.

The department also said that even if Idaho revised its application, the federal agency couldn't approve the waiver because it wouldn't comply with guardrails in the federal law.

The waiver involved an option for low-income Idahoans who qualify for Medicaid under the expansion to instead stay on the state's health insurance exchange.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several other waivers sought by Idaho still need to go through a public comment period, including one involving a work requirement.