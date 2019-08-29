Settlement: Purged Ohio voters can cast provisional ballots

A settlement in a 2016 lawsuit will allow eligible voters purged from Ohio's voter rolls for inactivity between 2011 and 2019 to cast a provisional ballot in elections through 2022.

The settlement Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reached with the Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless and an Ohio resident was announced Thursday.

A statement from the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said the settlement prevents disenfranchisement of eligible voters and guarantees that qualified voters will have additional opportunities to register.

A statement from LaRose said Ohio agreed to extend a practice begun under his Republican predecessor. LaRose described the settlement as a "win for Ohio voters."

The settlement doesn't affect LaRose's plans to conduct more purges next week.