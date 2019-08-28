Ricketts appoints new Nebraska chief medical officer

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed an Omaha surgeon to serve as Nebraska's next chief medical officer.

The governor announced the appointment Wednesday of Dr. Gary J. Anthone. Anthone will also serve as director of the state's Division of Public Health.

Anthone comes to the department from a private surgical practice in Omaha, where he also was a faculty member at Creighton University's Department of Surgery. He previously was director of bariatric surgery at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Anthone earned his medical doctorate from Creighton University.

He will start his new job Sept. 3 with a $250,000 salary. He replaces Dr. Tom Williams, who retired last year after he was diagnosed with an eye disease.