National Politics
St. Louis mayor wants permits on concealed guns in the city
Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking Missouri lawmakers to change state law to let St. Louis and other cities require concealed weapon permits.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Krewson's comments came a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson rejected a request from the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus that lawmakers take up gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City during a special legislative session planned for September.
At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year.
The Missouri Legislature in 2017 allowed non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Krewson said she has asked Parson to back legislation letting cities of a certain size require permits.
Krewson made the comments at the monthly board meeting of a regional planning group.
