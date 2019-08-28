Man dies after being shot by police in Salina

Salina police say an officer was involved in a fatal shooting at a home in west Salina.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus told KSAL that the confrontation began Wednesday morning when officers went to the home for a welfare check.

He says a person who was armed was shot by police during the incident.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the suspect died after being taken to a hospital.

She said no officers were injured.

No further details were immediately available.