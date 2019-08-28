National Politics
Man dies after being shot by police in Salina
Salina police say an officer was involved in a fatal shooting at a home in west Salina.
Police Capt. Gary Hanus told KSAL that the confrontation began Wednesday morning when officers went to the home for a welfare check.
He says a person who was armed was shot by police during the incident.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the suspect died after being taken to a hospital.
She said no officers were injured.
No further details were immediately available.
