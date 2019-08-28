North Carolina student charged with bringing guns on campus

A North Carolina university student has been arrested on charges of bringing guns on campus and threatening mass violence.

The High Point Police Department said in a statement officers responded Tuesday to reports of a student with two firearms in a High Point University dorm. University officials say another student reported him.

The police news release says 19-year-old Paul A. Steber, a freshman from Boston, was charged with two felony counts of having a gun on campus and a charge of making threats of mass violence.

High Point University issued a statement saying there was no immediate campus threat. No one was hurt.

Police say the case shows the importance of reporting suspicious activity to prevent violence.

Police didn't immediately respond to a question about whether Steber has an attorney.