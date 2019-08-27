Little: No need to make ballot initiative process tougher

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he's willing to consider updates to Idaho's ballot initiative process but doesn't see a reason to make the process substantially more difficult.

Little told the Lewiston Tribune in a story on Tuesday that his position hasn't changed since he vetoed two bills earlier this year that would have made it much tougher to qualify an initiative for the ballot.

The Republican governor said the restrictions went too far and could prompt a lawsuit, allowing a federal judge to decide the state's initiative process.

Opponents saw the restrictions as retaliation for last year's Medicaid expansion initiative that passed with more than 60 percent approval.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Little says he's heard speculation that lawmakers are planning to again bring ballot initiative restrictions during the 2020 legislative session, but no one has approached him so far.